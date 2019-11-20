Woman stalked for more than a year says: 'I'll never trust a man 100 per cent again'

PEOPLE suffering at the hands of stalkers should seek help.

That is the strong advice from Saffron Bennett as she picks up the pieces of her shattered life.

Never able to trust a man fully again, she will forever be scarred by the actions of Karl Silvester.

READ MORE: Slimey Karl Silvester criticised his ex-partner and tried to blame her right until the moment he was jailed

But in speaking out to The News she hopes others will spot the signs of a toxic relationship early on - and get help.

Silvester’s actions were blatant when he was stalking her - even turning up in a limo to do so - but it took time for her to recognise the poor relationship.

In an appeal to people suffering, former adult special educational needs teacher Saffron said: ‘If you’re feeling like you don’t feel yourself or if you look in the mirror and don’t know what’s looking back, get help.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

‘I feel like I’ve lost two years of my life.’

Saffron also fears Silvester could hurt others. She said: ‘He could come out of prison and he can do to others what he’s done to me.’

FULL STORY: How stalker drove woman to attempt suicide – then followed her to hospital

After months of learning to be careful when leaving her home, having stopped using social media and having a panic alarm, she is now adjusting to Silvester being in jail.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever trust another man 100 per cent again. I will always be on edge,’ she said.