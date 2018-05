Have your say

SHOPLIFTER Tiffany Childs admitted taking hundreds of pounds worth of goods.

The 34-year-old, of Lake Road, Portsmouth, admitted taking seven coats worth £545 from Marks and Spencer on December 12 last year.

She also admitted theft of meat worth £123 from the store on January 8.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. Childs must pay a £20 victim surcharge.