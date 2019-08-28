Woman suffers broken nose and ankle after being attacked by gang outside Southsea pub

A YOUNG woman has been left with a fractured nose, black eyes and a dislocated ankle which is broken in three places after being assaulted by a gang of men and women.

Paige Emery, 25, was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning outside the Jolly Sailor pub on Clarence Parade. She said three girls and two men were involved in the vicious attack.

Paige Emery suffered a broken nose in the vicious attack.

Paige said: ‘Two girls held down my arms whilst the men were kicking and punching me. I was knocked unconscious before waking up in hospital. My sister tried to help me but one of the men grabbed her and threw her into the road.’

The incident occurred after Paige and her sister had stopped at the pub to use the toilet. The sisters were returning home after attending a cocktail-making night at the Drift bar. Paige claimed that after leaving the pub two men started to get abusive calling the women ‘slags’.

She said one of the men then approached her and threw a drink over her head.

‘I responded by doing the same and it was then that I was attacked,’ said Paige.

As a result of her injuries, Paige had to cancel her holiday to Benidorm and is due to undergo surgery to realign her heel and have three metal pins in her ankle.

Paige said: ‘I’m so frustrated and angry that I can’t do my day-to-day things. Even going to the toilet is painful. I was supposed to be going on holiday next week and I’ve had to cancel. I have never experienced anything like this before. You read about this sort of stuff in the media but you never think it will happen to you.’

Hampshire police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: ‘This was reported to us just after midnight on August 24. A woman in her 20s was assaulted outside the Jolly Sailor pub on Clarence Parade, Southsea. She sustained serious injuries and was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, they should call 101 quoting 44190300260.’