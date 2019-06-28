Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Isle of Wight

A WOMAN has suffered ‘serious and life-threatening’ injuries after a crash on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to the scene of a collision in Briddlesford Road in Newport at 5.45pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

A BMW and a Vauxhall Astra were involved in a crash and the driver of the Astra sustained serious and life-threatening injuries.

She has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The two men who were the occupants of the BMW left the scene on foot and police are still trying to find them.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to speak with these two men as soon as possible as we are concerned they could be injured, and would like them to assist our enquiries into this collision.

‘If you were in the BMW, or you know the occupants, please call us.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 704.’

