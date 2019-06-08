PARAMEDICS had to treat a woman who suffered a panic attack when she saw a masked thief with a crowbar breaking into her garage.

A group of people stole thousands of pounds of Stihl professional tree cutting equipment from the home in Stubbington.

Picture posed by model Picture: Shutterstock

It happened at about 11.30pm on Thursday in Tangyes Close.

The residents realised there were people outside their home and went to investigate.

They tried to open their door, but one of the offenders, who was wearing a black mask and armed with a crowbar, held the door shut.

Meanwhile, the other offenders took the tree cutting equipment from the victims’ garage.

They then made off towards Meoncross School with approximately £4,500 of equipment.

The stolen items were all Stihl branded equipment, and include two long-reach hedge trimmers, a short-reach hedge trimmer, a back pack blower and a brush trimmer.

Police say that one of the residents, a woman in her 60s, suffered a panic attack as a result of the incident, and was treated by ambulance staff.

Det Con Jamie Fagan said: ‘This was a traumatic ordeal for the victims and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help us find those responsible.

‘Did you see or hear any suspicious activity in the area of Burnt House Lane on the evening of Thursday?

‘High value tools can often be targeted by thieves. As always, we would remind people to be vigilant and if they see anything suspicious, report it to us immediately.

‘Please do not buy tools or equipment unless it comes from a reliable source. If you’re offered something for sale, which you think may have been stolen, please contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information can call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190195087.