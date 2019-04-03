Woman tells attempted murder trial about tensions after spurned lover spotted Facebook Live kiss with her new partner

THE woman at the centre of a love triangle that is alleged to have led to a jilted man launching a stabbing attack on his rival told the court that she didn't realise that a kiss in a pub had been caught on a Facebook Live stream.

Chantelle Price also described how she was on the phone to her new partner while he was allegedly being attacked by Luff two weeks after the flashpoint.

Angry Ashley Luff, 32, flipped out after seeing the intimate kiss on the social media site on August 4 before storming over to the Slug and Lettuce in Fareham to confront ‘on-off’ girlfriend of five years, the 24-year-old Ms Price.

The mum of one had been enjoying an evening with new love interest TGI chef Nathan Birch and members of her family as Luff sat at home looking after Ms Price’s young daughter.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the incident sparked tensions within the love triangle, which resulted two weeks later in Luff allegedly attacking Mr Birch.

The defendant is accused of thrusting a knife into his victim’s neck, back, arm, chest before slashing him across the right cheek in the ‘deliberate and carefully planned’ attack in Southampton Road, Park Gate on August 19.

Ms Price, giving evidence, told the court: ‘I asked Ashley to look after my daughter as I was going to the pub with my family.

‘We were dancing and drinking. I didn’t realise there was a live video of me and Nathan kissing. I didn’t know my brother had streamed the live video.

‘I saw it before (Luff) turned up. He was asking me what I was playing at. I said “you’re supposed to be looking after my daughter”. I assumed he had seen the kiss.

‘Ash was very angry. I thought there would be a scuffle with him and (my family) so I asked the bouncers not to let him in.’

Ms Price later told the court she had ended the relationship with Luff before meeting up with Mr Birch.

Describing events from the night of the alleged attack on August 19, Ms Price said: ‘I got a call from Nathan about 10pm. I said “hello” but heard nothing back.

‘I heard Ash in the background say “oi”. Nathan then said “what have I done?”

‘I heard a funny noise from Nathan. It sounded like he had been pushed off his bike. I was saying “hello” before the phone cut off.

‘I rang my mum and said I thought Ash was beating Nathan up. I was worried. We went to TGI Friday where Nathan was being treated.’

Luff, of Bedford Drive, Fareham, denies attempted murder and an alternative of wounding with intent.

(Proceeding)