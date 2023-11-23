Woman walking dog in park subjected to racial abuse by man as police release image
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to over the public order incident, which happened in Fleming Park, Eastleigh, at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday 7 November.
“A woman was approached by a man while walking her dog in the park. The unknown man then shouted and swore at her,” a police statement said. “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you have information about this incident, were in the area at the time and witnessed it, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230456058.”
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.