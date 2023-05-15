News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know

Woman walking dog in Paulsgrove is victim of indecent exposure

A woman walking her dog in Paulsgrove has been the victim of an indecent exposure and police are appealing for information.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th May 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:37 BST

The police were called on May 11 to a report that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 30s in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove.

It was reported that at about 9am, the man indecently exposed himself in front of the woman, who was walking her dog. The man is believed to have had a large Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire police also received a report on April 3 at approximately 7.35pm, a man on a white mountain bike had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 50s on the footbridge over the train tracks on Racecourse Lane.

Police want to speak to this man after two cases of indecent exposure in Portsmouth.Police want to speak to this man after two cases of indecent exposure in Portsmouth.
Police want to speak to this man after two cases of indecent exposure in Portsmouth.
Most Popular

The police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with these incidents, as they believe he may have information to assist the investigation. He is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50 and under 6ft tall. He is of large build and is bald, and he has been seen wearing jeans and a blue Ralph Lauren jumper.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may assist the police enquiries is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44230132158.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Woman, 25, appears in court over murder of her mother