The police were called on May 11 to a report that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 30s in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove.

It was reported that at about 9am, the man indecently exposed himself in front of the woman, who was walking her dog. The man is believed to have had a large Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier with him.

Hampshire police also received a report on April 3 at approximately 7.35pm, a man on a white mountain bike had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 50s on the footbridge over the train tracks on Racecourse Lane.

Police want to speak to this man after two cases of indecent exposure in Portsmouth.

The police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with these incidents, as they believe he may have information to assist the investigation. He is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50 and under 6ft tall. He is of large build and is bald, and he has been seen wearing jeans and a blue Ralph Lauren jumper.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may assist the police enquiries is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44230132158.

