Woman who knocked an elderly lady to the floor and tried to steal her handbag in Sussex has been jailed 

A WOMAN who knocked an elderly lady to the floor during an attempted robbery has been jailed.

The victim, who is 89-years-old, was walking along London Road in Brighton when Clare Tasker tried to rob her.

Clare Tasker has been jailed for two years. Picture: Sussex Police

The court heard that the victim was passing the Co-op supermarket on March 27 when she was approached by Tasker, who had previously been sitting on the floor against a bus stop, covered by a blanket.

As Tasker went to grab her bag, the victim was knocked to the ground. Tasker then left her lying on the pavement bruised and shaken and walked off empty handed.

READ MORE: Masked robbers armed with knives steal cash during raid on Hampshire pub

Tasker, 38, of no fixed abode, pleased guilty assault with intent to rob at at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, April 26 and she has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Detective Constable Scott Moore said: ‘This was a nasty attack by Tasker on an elderly woman who was out shopping during an afternoon in London Road.

‘It left the victim extremely shaken up. The sentence means Tasker will be off the streets and unable to prey on elderly vulnerable victims.

‘We would like to thank the members of public who came to the victim's aid on that afternoon.’

READ MORE: Man who abused the same girl on three occasions avoids prison sentence

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.