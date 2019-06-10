Women in LGBT theatre show attacked in Hampshire street after kissing

Have your say

A COUPLE starring in an LGBT show say they were heckled and had objects thrown at them as they kissed in public.

Lucy Jane Parkinson and Rebecca Banatvala were the victims of a hate crime outside the NST Campus theatre in Southampton, where the pair were performing in the play Rotterdam.

NST Campus, Southampton. Picture: David Martin (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From a passing car Ms Parkinson reportedly had an object thrown at her, knocking her to the ground.

She says she then heard young boys laughing as the car drove off.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, led to the final performance being cancelled.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Parkinson said: ‘We're just two people looking for happiness like everybody else.

‘I don't really understand why we're met with aggression, from strangers to strangers.

‘It's made realise the importance of this play and stories like it.’

NST director Sam Hodges tweeted: ‘I am extremely sad that this sort of appalling behaviour is still happening anywhere, let alone in a city where we have worked so hard to promote a culture of tolerance, inclusivity and civic pride.

‘This only makes us more determined to tell these important stories on our stages.’

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident.

A spokesman from the police force said: ‘We have received a report from a third party relating to an incident which happened on Hill Lane, Southampton on the afternoon of Saturday, June 9.

‘It has been reported that homophobic abuse was shouted at two women, and stones thrown at them, by the occupants of a passing car.

‘The matter is under investigation.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190196869.