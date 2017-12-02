Would-be burglar put arm through locked door

Have your say

A HOUSEHOLDER caught a would-be burglar trying to break into her Portsmouth home.

It happened at 5.40pm yesterday, when a woman heard someone trying to get into her house in Browning Avenue in Paulsgrove through the locked front door.

She approached the door and saw a person’s arm reaching through a gap and trying to remove the door chain.

The 26-year-old woman kicked the door, causing the would-be raider to flee.

The suspect is a slim white man. He was wearing a dark beanie hat and dark clothing. He was spotted getting into a white van and driving away.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rob Sutton said: ‘This was a brazen attempt to force entry into a house occupied by a young woman and her family.

‘Understandably the victim was left feeling upset and scared by this incident.’

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, is asked to contact PC Mathew Willcocks on 101.

Police have given the following crime prevention advice:

Burglars often gain access to their victim’s homes through unsecured doors and windows. Making sure your doors are strong and secure, and that all windows are fitted with a lock is a simple way to prevent thieves gaining easy access to your home. You should ensure any lock fitted is certified by the British Standard Institute.

- Keep front and back doors locked, even when you’re at home

- Install a burglar alarm with a visible alarm box

- Keep all valuables and keys out of sight and out of reach of doors and windows

- Store high value items in a hidden safe

- Mark your belongings and register them for free with Immobilise

- Don’t leave spare keys in obvious places such as under doormats or plant pots

- Keep items that could be used to break into your property such as ladders, tools and wheelie bins stored safely away

- Lock side gates to prevent easy access to the rear of the property

- Check fencing regularly to keep it in good repair

- Use pea shingle on driveways or under windows, as it crunches loudly when stepped on

- Trim overgrown hedges and plants to remove hiding places and improve surveillance