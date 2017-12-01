Would-be vodka thief convicted after putting bottles back in shop

A WOULD-BE thief has been fined after admitting putting three bottles of vodka in a bag on his mobility scooter before chickening out of the theft.

Glen Wescott, 55, was in Asda in Fratton on October 18 when he put the bottles in his bag.

But he told Portsmouth magistrates that when he saw security he put them back.

Wescott was detained the next day when he went back to the shop.

Speaking from the dock Wescott, who represented himself, said: ‘I went into Asda on my mobility scooter because I’m disabled.

‘I put three bottles of vodka in my bag and I was going to leave the shop and I saw security on the door and I just put them back.’

Asked if he was intending to take them, he said: ‘Yes.’

The court heard prosecutors had no evidence of how many bottles were involved.

Wescott, of Rivers Street, Southsea, admitted attempted theft. He had initially been charged with theft.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £40, with costs and a victim surcharge taking his total court bill to £155.