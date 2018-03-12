Yacht used for smuggle people into Hayling Island up for auction

Have your say

A YACHT that was at the centre of a people smuggling court case will be going under the hammer at auction on Wednesday.

The 30ft yacht The Tazik was used by Dmytro Kriuk, 29, and Vladyslav Kurtoglu, 50, who were sentenced to three years and nine months and six years in jail respectively at Portsmouth Crown Court after they were caught in a yacht at Hayling Island by Border Force in May last year.

The Tazik was intercepted by a Border Force Coastal Patrol Vessel (CPV) near Hayling Island

Kriuk – who took a grinning selfie while on the Tazik yacht – admitted to assisting unlawful immigration at an earlier hearing.

Vladyslav Kurtoglu, 50, was convicted of the same offence after a trial.

The pair were caught near Sparkes Marina.

The six other men involved in the incident were arrested and subsequently removed from the UK.

Prosecutor Philip Meredith told the court how there had been ‘significant planning and resources’ invested into the botched illegal people smuggling voyage.

Wilsons Auctions, which is organising the auction, sells assets that fall into the hands of the government.

Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager, Aidan Larkin said: ‘Wilsons Auctions is proud to facilitate government auctions each month.

‘The role we play in realising these important assets is vital to our clients as well as the process in raising the money which ultimately goes straight back into the public purse.’