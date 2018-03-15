Yacht used to smuggle six men into the UK sold at auction for £15,000

Have your say

A YACHT used to smuggled six men into the country at Hayling Island has been sold for £15,000.

Two men smuggled immigrants into the UK on the Tazik last year.

The yacht was seized by Border Force when it was stopped near Sparkes Marina, Hayling Island.

The smugglers were jailed and the six immigrants removed from the country.

Now the yacht has been sold at Wilsons Auctions, Newport, Wales.

It raised £15,500 on Wednesday at the auction, which raised £100,000 in all at the unreserved government auction.

Earlier this year Dmytro Kriuk, 29, and Vladyslav Kurtoglu, 50, were sentenced to three years and nine months and six years in jail respectively at Portsmouth Crown Court after they were caught in a yacht at Hayling Island by Border Force in May last year.

Lyn Sari from Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation team previously said: ‘This was a carefully planned criminal operation.

‘Evidence showed that Kriuk and Kurtoglu had plotted the route into Hayling Island in advance and that they had scouted the embarkation point to ensure they could get people on board away from security camera.’