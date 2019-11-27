Yobs armed with rocks smash 20 windows at Warblington School

Vandals have smashed around 20 windows at a secondary school.

Yobs used bricks to do the damage between 10.30pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday at Warblington School in Southleigh Road.

Warblington School. Picture: Google

Hampshire police are investigating after the incident caused disruption at the school.

A police spokesman said: 'Around 20 windows at the school were broken.

‘This has caused disruption at the school.

‘It's thought that rocks were used to break the windows and that one or two people were involved but there are no more details available currently.

‘We would as usual though be keen to here from any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

‘They should call 101 quoting 44190424690.’