Yobs target cars parked in rural Hampshire beauty spots police warn 

YOBS smashed the windows of two cars over the weekend prompting a police hunt.

The first attack was on Saturday between 4pm and 6.30pm. A car was parked in Hams Hall car park near the Queen Elizabeth Country Park when its window was smashed.

The car was then ransacked by a thief who stole a number of personal items contained in a ruc-sack.

Then, on Sunday, another vehicle – this time parked in Drift Road, Clanfield, had its window smashed. Police said that on this occasion nothing was taken.

Now the force is appealing for help in tracking the offenders – and have issued a warning to other vehicle owners.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Be extra vigilant when parking and leaving your vehicle in local rural beauty spots areas as these seem to be targeted at the moment.’

Anyone with any information about either crime is urged to call 101 and quote 44180276500 as a reference number for Hams Hill and for Drift Road the reference number is 44180276885 or email PCSO Almy Toogood on Almera.toogood@hampshire.pnn.police.uk