Yobs terrorise stores and shoppers in Havant

A GANG of yobs who have been terrorising stores and shoppers in Havant are being hunted by police.

The group of four ‘youths’ have damaged a brick wall behind a store in West Street. Police also said they have been throwing items at windows and shoppers.

Witness can call police on 101 quoting 44180288241.

