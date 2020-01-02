Yobs warned someone could 'end up dead' after hoover is hung from Gosport road bridge

SENSELESS yobs wreaking havoc in Gosport have been warned their actions could kill after four youths hung a vacuum cleaner from a bridge – directly into the path of traffic below.

Louise Emery, 21, said the dangling blockade could have smashed her boyfriend's windscreen had he not swerved to avoid it on Monday.

The bridge over Howe Road, Gosport, that was targeted by yobs on December 29, 2019. It is one of two bridges over the road. Picture: Google Street View

The pair were driving home after walking their dog when faced with the dangerous obstacle, southbound in Howe Road, just before 10pm.

‘Laughing’ thugs waiting at the bridge had also blocked the northbound lane with a row of plastic plant pots.

Louise said her partner, Kane, was forced to change direction and drive over them – sending shards of broken plastic flying across the road.

‘Because it was really dark we didn’t spot the vacuum cleaner until the last second, so we swerved and hit the flower pots,' said Louise.

Louise Emery, 21, who has angled a stark warning at yobs in Gosport who hung a hoover from a bridge that runs directly above traffic, in Howe Road. Picture: Louise Emery

‘The hoover was dangling from a cable tied on the bridge and it was positioned so it would go through the middle of a windscreen.

‘After we hit the pots I told Kane to stop the car straight away and I got out.

‘There were four kids there – they were all laughing until they ran away when they saw my dog. She’s a Staffy/American bulldog cross.’

Louise, a machine operator, stood in harm’s way to hold the vacuum cleaner aside for passing traffic, until a Good Samaritan pulled over to help.

She said: ‘There was a man on a motorbike who helped. He went onto the bridge to untie it.

‘We only moved here about six months ago from Hedge End but that’s the fourth time someone has done something stupid on that bridge.

‘I’ve had a stone thrown at me, and a brick – people are constantly throwing things thinking it’s funny.’

The bridge is one of two over Howe Road and links footpaths between Frobisher Close and Hudson Close.

In a stark warning, Louise added: ‘Someone is going to end up dead if this keeps happening and these kids will regret it when they kill someone.

‘If that cleaner went through a windscreen it could've been absolutely horrible.'

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed police were called to the scene after the incident and removed the items.

He said it was also reported bricks had been suspended from the bridge.

