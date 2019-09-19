'You didn't deserve such a cruel ending': Tributes and flowers left for woman found dead on Southsea rooftop

MESSAGES left near where a woman was found dead on a first-floor rooftop have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful soul’ who ‘didn’t deserve such a cruel ending.’

More than nine bouquets of flowers and two cards were left in Tonbridge Street, Southsea, overlooked by the rooftop where the body of Lorraine Bream was discovered on Monday.

Flowers and cards left in memory of Lorraine Bream, who was found dead on a nearby rooftop on Monday.

Several messages paid tribute to 40-year old’s cheerful nature, with many mentioning her ‘bright smile and laugh’.

One message read: ‘Work is never going to be the same, your laugh, your jokes, but mainly your kindness, and generosity is going to be sorely missed.

Another well-wisher wrote: ‘I will always miss your laugh, so glad I met you.'

One of Lorraine's friends wrote that they felt ‘cheated’ by the tragedy, which the police are treating as a murder investigation.

The message continued: ‘We would have been friends for life.

‘Sleep tight brave girl, I hope you get to rest in peace surrounded by cake, chocolate covered pretzels, and wine.’

The cards and flowers come as devastated friends told of their ‘sad loss’ to The News, paying tribute to the ‘dearly missed’ amateur actress.

Ms Bream had performed on stage with the Phoenix Players in a production of Jailbird, a comedy set in a prison, that ran May 29 to June 1 at Trinity Methodist Church in Albert Road, Southsea.

The investigation into her death has led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man on suspicion of murder, with the Southsea resident being bailed until Monday October 14.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190330369.