Young father found smoking cannabis in alleyway told police: ‘I buy in bulk’

A YOUNG father stopped for smoking cannabis in an alleyway with friends told police: ‘I buy in bulk.’

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Kyle Woodhouse’s honesty landed him in custody where he admitted having more cannabis in his boxer shorts.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson revealed 20-year-old, of Fairfield Avenue, in Fareham, had £290 worth of the class B drug, with 14 grip seal bags.

Analysts looking at his mobile phone found messages offering skunk cannabis.

Mr Lawson said dad-of-one Woodhouse was stopped in Fareham on the morning of February 23.

When spoken to by police in the alleyway he said: ‘I buy in bulk, I buy for myself and some for my mates so I make the money back.’

Quizzed at the police station he insisted he ‘didn’t sell drugs to children’.

Daniel Reilly, mitigating, said Woodhouse suffered with special educational needs and was under the children and adult mental health service.

Mr Reilly added: ‘Police only spoke to him as he was smiling a cannabis joint. He sold in order to fund his own use of the drug.’

Woodhouse, who has since become a father, has ‘significantly reduced his use’ of cannabis after getting help, he added.

Judge William Ashworth imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work with costs to pay.

He said Woodhouse suffered with a neurological disorder, ADHD.

‘You began to self-medicate with its cannabis unable to afford it you fell into buying and selling it for your friends,’ the judge added.

The drugs and paraphernalia must be forfeited and destroyed

Woodhouse admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis.