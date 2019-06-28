Young girl indecently assaulted by man while on a bus in Sussex

A YOUNG girl was indecently assaulted while on a bus.

The incident happened just before 4pm on April 7, a man was sitting next to the victim on the top deck of a northbound No 49 bus in Lewes Road, Brighton and he indecently touched her.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Sussex Police

When she pushed him away he ran downstairs and got off the bus at the junction with The Avenue, Moulsecoomb.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late 30's, about 5'6" of slim build, with brown hair, wearing a dark beanie, a light puffa coat and jeans or trousers.

PC Andy Cunningham said; ‘The young girl was unhurt but was very distressed by the incident.

‘Please let us know if you know who this man is. You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 482 of 07/04.’

