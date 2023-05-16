An altercation took place between two motorists in Vectis Way, by Cosham Health Centre, on May 3. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said that during the argument, a man in his 20s was shot at with a gas-propelled pellet gun.

The force said: ‘During the incident, a man in his 20s was shot at with a gas-propelled pellet gun, causing a serious life-changing injury to his eye.’ Police are carrying out several lines of enquiry to identify who was involved and the circumstances behind the assault.

The shooting happened by Cosham Health Centre in Vectis Way on May 3. Picture: Habibur Rahman

They are appealing for the public for more information – asking for any details however small they may appear. Portsmouth North Inspector Janine Sanger said: ‘We know that local residents will understandably be concerned to hear that this has happened in their area, however I would like to reassure you that detectives are working hard to establish the full circumstances and locate those involved.

‘Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols for added reassurance. If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak to them.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230174091. People can also submit any information online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.