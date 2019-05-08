Have your say

A YOUNG man was shot dead while two others suffered injuries during a shooting.

The 23-year-old victim was fatally wounded on St Vincent Street West in Ladywood, Birmingham, during the incident just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Two other men aged 20 and 19 were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives launched an investigation into the shooting and extra police officers were deployed in the area on Tuesday night.

No arrests had been made over the killing and witnesses were encouraged to come forward.