Young mum with newborn baby left scared after burglary at Portsmouth house

A YOUNG mum with a newborn baby has been left shaken-up after a burglar broke into her Portsmouth house overnight and stole items without her knowing.

China Blythe, 21, and her partner Connor O’Shea have been left feeling violated after only belatedly realising their property in Catisfield Road, Milton, had been broken into last night. About £50 cash and a PlayStation 4 were taken.

The chilling break-in, thought to have taken place between 11pm on Thursday and 1.30am this morning, was made even more disturbing with there no clear sign how the intruder got in.

The couple, who have a three month old baby, are now taking steps to improve security but remain hopeful police will be able to find the burglar.

China said: ‘I feel scared of what could have happened, especially with our baby in the house. It was horrible to find out someone was in the house when we didn’t even know.

‘We didn’t hear anything. Our dog didn’t even bark and there was no evidence of how they got in.

‘There’s an alleyway behind where we live and a gate has been forced open. We have a wall which is quite low and easy to jump over.

‘A door to an outside storage room was left open but it was only when my boyfriend was at the train station about to pay for a train when he realised money had been taken from his purse.

‘We thought it was strange we couldn’t find tobacco that was left downstairs in the house. I then checked the rest of the house and found the PlayStation 4 had been taken.’

China added: ‘The police will be doing forensic tests so we hope they will find the person who broke in. We are improving the security to the house by having a security light out the back.

‘I’ve never been burgled before. It’s not a nice feeling to know there was someone strange in your house taking your belongings while you are asleep.’

A police spokesman said they are ‘investigating’ with enquiries ‘ongoing’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190308262.