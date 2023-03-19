Adam Young, 22, was disappeared on March 6. Police said he has links to London and was believed to have been in Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that he has been found this morning. A statement said: ‘We recently appealed for information to help find 22-year-old Adam Young from Oxford.

Adam Young has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It was believed he may have travelled to Southampton. We’re pleased to tell you he has been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information.’

