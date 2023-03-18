News you can trust since 1877
Young Oxford man with links to London reported missing with police believing he is in Hampshire

A young man from Oxford has been reported missing and is believed to be in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:04 GMT- 2 min read

Adam Young, 22, was last seen at his address on March 6. Police said he has links to London and is believed to be in Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers have been out conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him. Adam is described as white, of proportionate build, with dark hair in a short buzz-cut style.

Adam Young, 22, of Oxford, has been missing since Monday. Police believe he is in Hampshire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a NASA logo, dark jogging bottoms and white trainers. It is possible he is also wearing a blue puffer style coat and/or a red beanie.

‘He has also been seen carrying a grey rucksack with a black and white sports bag. If you have seen Adam or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230100773.’

