Your chance to quiz Hampshire police’s chief constable

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to quiz the county’s top police officers.

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, will be quizzing chief constable Olivia Pinkney.

He wants people in the area to submit their questions ahead of the Commissioner’s Performance, Accountability, Scrutiny and Strategy meeting, known as Compass.

Mr Lane has a statutory role to quiz Mrs Pinkney and check on the force’s performance.

He said: ‘As I represent you, and act as your champion, please let me know your concerns and I will put your questions to the chief constable so that she can provide reassurance that police resources are being used as effectively and efficiently as possible, recognising any issues that are on your minds.

‘These Compass meetings are how I hold the chief constable publicly to account, and a full video recording will be available to watch soon after the meeting on April 10, via my website and social media channels.’

Email opcc@hampshire.pnn.police.uk by April 2.