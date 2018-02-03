Youth cyber safety day attracts 100 people

Have your say

REPRESENTATIVES from 100 organisations met to discuss protecting young people online.

The Cyber Protect & Young People conference, launched by police and crime commissioner Michael Lane, ran this week.

Teachers, social workers, youth workers and others involved in safeguarding attended.

Mr Lane said: ‘Our children are playing their lives out online for all to see and this is having an impact on their mental health and safety.

‘Every day we hear a different story about how young people are seeking validation online ­ how their perceived social status relies on “likes”, the devastating impacts that cyberbullying can have or the humiliation and trauma caused by sexting and revenge porn.’

Speakers attended from the NSPCC, Hampshire police, and the commissioner’s Youth Commission.

Mr Lane added: ‘I am very proud of the work my Youth Commission has put into creating and delivering the Cyber Ambassador scheme.’