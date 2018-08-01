Youths flee church after breaking in

TWO youths fled from a church after they were disturbed during a break in.

Police have launched a hunt for the pair, described as ‘young’ by officers.

They broke into the Baptist Church, in Stockheath Road, Leigh Park on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: ‘Two young males disturbed after breaking into church and main hall.’

Those with any information about the break-in are being urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 44180289482.

The crime was revealed as part of the latest round-up of call-outs received by Havant police. Among the other incidents reported including a large group of youths throwing eggs at a shop in Park Parade, on July 28 and suspected drug dealing in Southampton House, Broadmere Avenue.