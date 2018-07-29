Youths in Waterlooville cause damage after breaking into two derelict buildings

POLICE were called out to more than 20 anti-social behaviour incidents in the Havant borough this week – including nine caused by young people.

A report released via Hampshire Alerts shows officers attended a trio of incidents in Waterlooville on Thursday alone, which involved youths playing with matches or trying to set fire to plastic bottles, paper and grass.

Days later on Saturday, police were called out to Rockville Drive, also in Waterlooville, where youths gained access to a derelict flat.

In their report, officers said the youngsters had caused damage throughout.

The nuisance followed reports of teenagers breaking into another derelict building, this time in London Road, Waterlooville, a day previously.