Crowdfunding appeal success after 999 ambulance worker’s bike stolen in Portsmouth while he was on shift

DONORS to a crowdfunding appeal for a new bike have been thanked by the ambulance worker who had his bike stolen while he was on shift.

A cheque for £700 has been handed over to South Central Ambulance Service Emergency Care Assistant, Rob Blakley to put towards a new bike after his custom-built NS Soda bike (worth around £1,500) was stolen on the night of May 15 whilst Rob was working at SCAS’ North Harbour Resource Centre in Cosham.

SCAS and The News put out a plea for the return of the bike.

Media manager David Gallagher said: ‘A man climbed over the perimeter fence of our station, used bolt cutters to remove the bike’s padlock and then passed it over to two accomplices.

‘A van driver who was passing, saw what was happening and tried to stop them by blocking them in with his van so we would really like to thank him for all his efforts.’

Despite efforts to locate the bike, many members of the public, colleagues from the South Central region and emergency service staff from across the UK and even from as far afield as Australia clubbed together to replace Rob’s bike which is his only form of transport to work from his home in the Isle of Wight.

On receiving the cheque from his Team Leader, Sam Brown, and Clinical Operations Manager for South East Hampshire, Mark Roberts, Rob said: ‘This whole situation, although upsetting and frustrating, has been heartwarming and humbling; not only to myself but for every other member of the ambulance service I have spoken to.

‘Everyone is amazed and genuinely taken back by the public response – it really does restore some faith in humanity and reminds us all of why we do the job in the first place.’

Cancer sufferer Pete Plowman from Stamshaw gave Rob a bike to use while the money for a new one was raised.

He said: ‘Two years ago I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that stopped me from being able to use my bike and when I saw this I thought instead of it gathering dust in the shed it could go to Rob.’