Crowds are wowed by monster trucks at HMS Sultan summer show

MONSTER trucks, Royal Navy helicopters, fairground rides and a motorbike display were just some of the highlights at a summer show.

HMS Sultan, in Gosport, held its annual event over the weekend, drawing in thousands of families.

Steam is up and people enjoyed the rides on the train

Performances in the main arena wowed the crowds while youngsters enjoyed seeing military vehicles, riding a steam train and playing different games.

One of the highly-anticipated parts of the event was the monster truck display with Big Pete and Grim Reaper Monster Truck Team.

They pulled a car in half and drove at speed over four cars much to the delight of the audience.

Joe Buckford, from the town, took his 11-year-old son Jacob for the third year in a row.

Lincoln Voller-Sutton, five, from Gosport is winched from the helicopter

Jacob said: ‘I loved the monster trucks. Watching them drive over the cars was awesome but seeing them tear a car in half was definitely the highlight.’

Joe added: ‘This was a great way for us to celebrate Father’s Day together.

‘We have been coming to the show for a few years now and there is always something different to see or try.

‘It is great that the rain held off and everyone had a good day.’

Mel and Lee Shepherd and their two children Lucy, seven, and Bethany, four, were also there as part of their Father’s Day celebrations.

Lucy said: ‘I liked the helicopters, they were big.

‘I also liked watching the motorbikes jump on the ramps.’

Lee said it was their first time attending the HMS Sultan Summer Show but they would definitely come again.

‘We have been really impressed with the show and how much there is to do,’ he said.

‘It was nice to try something different for Father’s Day and spend the day outside.’

As well as the performances in the main arena, visitors were also able to scale a climbing wall, meet animals in a petting zoo, soak HMS Sultan officers with sponges and ride in the back of a monster truck thanks to Red Dragon Monster Ride Truck.

Little Eddie Young, five, rode the monster truck with his mum Jamie.

He said: ‘It was so fun. It was bumpy.’

The two-day event raises thousands of pounds for a range of community groups and charities in and around Gosport.