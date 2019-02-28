Curry business event goes down a real treat

Have your say

A WATERLOOVILLE-based digital marketing agency brought together businesses for an evening of curry and networking.

Tillison Consulting launched the first Curry Business event of 2019 at Kuti’s, Wickham, Fareham, earlier this month.

More than 20 Hampshire professionals joined Tillison, alongside host Nigel Prior. Following a delicious Indian feast, attendees entered a raffle and raised a total of £200 for the Fareham community café.

Mark Tillison, managing director at Tillison Consulting, said: ‘We wanted to start Curry Business off with a bang for 2019. We thoroughly enjoyed the first event of the year at Kuti’s of Wickham.

‘It was a genuine delight to see several new and friendly faces amongst amongst some of our regular attendees.’