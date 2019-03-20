Curry business event run by Waterlooville marketing firm returns 

Have your say

BUSINESS professionals from across Hampshire joined a digital marketing agency for an evening of laid-back networking and Asian cuisine.

Waterlooville-based digital marketing agency Tillison Consulting brought networking event, Curry Business, to at Koh Thai Tapas, Romsey, with the help of hosts Pure Human Resources.

The event also raIsed £110 for charity Youth In Romsey.

Mark Tillison, Tillison Consulting MD, said: ‘We haven’t held an event in Romsey since 2016, so we were very eager to join forces once again with the Pure Human Resources team and see some new and familiar faces.

‘Thank you to everyone who came along.’

‘We were chuffed to bits about the amazing turnout,’ added Stephanie Barnett, MD at Pure Human Resources.

The next Curry Business event will be at Shalimar, Waterlooville on April 30. Go to tillison.co.uk