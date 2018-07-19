Cycle ride challenge raises cash for charity

MORE than 40 riders took on a 68-mile coastal cycle challenge in aid of charity.

Simon Tier from Fareham organised the ride on the Isle of Wight which raised over £2,500 for The Brain Tumour Research charity.

The 50-year-old said: ‘I set up the Brain Tumour Research Randonnee last year and this time round we had a fantastic ride in beautiful sunny conditions.

‘My hope is to inspire others to help raise awareness for this awful disease, which has been so poorly funded for too long.’

Tim Green, community fundraising manager for the Brain Tumour Research charity, said: ‘For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer and we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

‘We are extremely grateful to Simon and all the riders for their support and would like to encourage others to take part in this event in the future.’

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-tier