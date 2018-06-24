Cyclist, 71, dies after he collides with a bus

A CYCLIST who collided with a bus on Saturday in Cosham died, police confirmed.

A 71-year-old man from Cosham, who was riding in a northerly direction on a black bike along Northern Road, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital with a head injury around 9.30am.

The man collided with a single-decker bus.

He died several hours later on Saturday afternoon following the incident.

Part of Northern Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Police are now calling for witnesses to shed light on the incident - especially people who were on board the coach.

Sergeant Andy Gwyer said: ‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, or prior to what happened. We would particularly like to trace the passengers on the bus as we believe some of them got off to help. If you saw anything that you think could help our investigation, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180234974, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.