Cyclist dies after Cosham bus crash

A CYCLIST who collided with a bus this morning in Cosham has died, police have now confirmed.

A 71-year-old man from Cosham, who was riding in a northerly direction on a black bike along Northern Road, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital with a head injury around 9.30am following the crash with the single decker bus. He has since died.

Part of Northern Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Stagecoach South reported earlier its buses were temporarily unable to serve King George V Playing Fields or Cosham Health Centre southbound while the route is closed.

Police are now calling for witnesses to shed light on the incident. Sergeant Andy Gwyer said: ‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, or prior to what happened.

‘We would particularly like to trace the passengers on the bus as we believe some of them got off to help.

‘If you saw anything that you think could help our investigation, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180234974, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.