Cyclist left with serious head injuries after collision with car in Portsmouth

A CYCLIST was left with a serious head injury after it was in collision with a car yesterday evening.

The female cyclist from Portsmouth, who is in her 50s, sustained a serious head injury following the incident on the A3 Hope Street, Portsmouth, at around 8.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The woman was rushed to the Queen Alexander Hospital before being transferred to Southampton General Hospital.

The crash happened at the junction with Mile End Road on the ABC Roundabout. A grey Renault Megane was in collision with the cyclist, who was riding a mountain bike.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We would particularly like to speak to a motorist who stopped to help. This person left the scene before police arrived. The driver was not in any way involved in the collision but may be able to provide vital evidence.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage should call 101 and quote operation trigger.