Cyclist suffers fractured skull after collision with taxi in Portsmouth

A 68-year-old cyclist is in hospital with a fractured skull after a crash involving in taxi in Portsmouth.

As reported, the accident happened at the Cambridge Junction roundabout at about 5.15pm, where Cambridge Road meets Museum Road and St George’s Road.

The cyclist, who is from Portsmouth, is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

The man driving the taxi, which was a blue Skoda Octavia, was not hurt.

PC Andy Daw, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This was a busy time of the day so we would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident.

‘The cyclist had been travelling from St George’s Road towards Museum Road and the car was on Cambridge Road, so if you saw either before the collision please get in touch.

‘We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has any dash cam footage.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44180155799, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.