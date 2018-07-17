Cyclists called to take part in charity challenge

KEEN cyclists are being encouraged to get on their bikes for a good cause.

Wessex Heartbeat is holding its third annual cycle challenge and is calling for riders to get involved. The event sees people choose between either a 40-mile or 70-mile route which starts and finishes at Hampshire Collegiate School, in Wellow.

John Munro, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘With the great weather we’ve been having, we’ve seen hundreds of cyclists out and about. We’re throwing down the gauntlet and challenging them to take part. With the event in September, there’s plenty of time left to train.’

Entry to the fundraiser on September 30 is £20 for the 40-mile route and £25 for the 70-mile route. Both require a minimum £100 sponsorship. Call (023) 8070 6095.