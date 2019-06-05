D-DAY 75: Read a special e-version of The News' 48-page commemorative supplement

Portsmouth has welcomed the Queen, US President Donald Trump and other world leaders to the city to commemorate 75 years since D-Day on June 6, 1944 – the date that changed the course of the Second World War.

To mark the occasion, we’ve created a special e-version of a 48-page commemorative D-Day 75 supplement that appeared in The News, Portsmouth on May 30. The supplement, proudly supported by BAE Systems, includes messages from military leaders and Portsmouth North MP and defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, moving memories from veterans, pictures from June 1944, a look at Portsmouth’s vital role in D-Day and the schedule of this week’s anniversary events.

Helicopters fly over the stage as Sheridan Smith sings during the D-Day 75 event on Southsea Common

To view the supplement, just click on this link https://epages.jpimedia.co.uk/full_page_image/page-1-50/content.html