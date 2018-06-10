D-Day Revival sees nostalgia flow through the village – and fly through the skies

IT WAS the nerve centre of Operation Overlord, spearheading the attack on Normandy and the D-Day landings 74 years ago.

At the weekend, thousands gathered for the Southwick D-Day Revival to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

People turned up in wartime outfits with some even bringing vehicles from the era, as music from the likes of Glen Miller and the Andrews Sisters filled the air.

Some of those at the event recalled the events they saw during the Second World War, highlighting the significance of what happened on D-Day.

Irene Martin, 90, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I lived right on top of Southsea Common during the war and can remember what happened during the Blitz.

‘This event brings back all of the memories I had – I was 10 years old when the war started and it’s something I have never forgotten.’

Teresa Baker, from Portchester, said: ‘We’ve been coming for a couple of years now and it seems to get more popular every time.

‘It’s nice to see everyone pull together for an event like this.’

Also at the event was 71-year-old David Barnes, from Bedhampton.

He said: ‘I tend to come along to this every year and I think it’s a brilliant event.

‘There’s a lot of thought and effort that goes into putting this on every year and it’s certainly well appreciated.

‘It’s really nice to see everyone dress up in period costumes – though I can’t say I’ve got the bottle to do it myself, it is nice to see others do it.

‘All in all it’s been a really lovely day – I was born just after the war but it still brings back a lot of nostalgia for me.’

Many people also brought some vehicles from the wartime period down to the event.

Among them was 78-year-old Derek Stanley, who brought his 1938 MG down from his home in Bath.

He said: ‘I do this every year now.

‘I’ve had this particular MG for 40 years – it was running on the road when I bought it and has been running ever since – and runs very well at that.

‘I’ve had lots of people coming to take photos of the car and ask me about it, which has been nice.

‘I like to honour the people who took part in the Second World War and have a huge amount of admiration for them.

‘They sacrificed everything for us and we should never forget them.’