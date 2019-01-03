D-Day Story museum up for a top Euro award

THE D-Day Story has been nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award (EMYA) 2019.

Winners will be announced at the EMYA ceremony during the annual conference of the European Museum Forum in Sarajevo at the end of May.

Forty museums from across Europe have been nominated with The D-Day Story one of only three museums from the country in the running.

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We’re thrilled that our newly opened museum The D-Day Story has been nominated for these prestigious awards.

‘The D-Day Story tells the many personal stories of those involved in the D-Day landings and it’s testament to the calibre of the exhibitions that it’s competing in this European awards arena.’

The awards are the most prestigious in Europe for promoting innovative approaches in the museum sector.