Dab-handed Havant charity to hold Lego animation workshop

MAKERS are set to hold a Lego stop-motion animation workshop.

Making Space will invite Strong Island Media creative Paul Gonella to lead the class using the bricks, between 10am and 1pm on March 24.

Held at the charity’s studio space in Bishopstoke Road, Leigh Park, the event hopes to bridge the generation gap of those who attend.

Budding animators will be tasked with using the toy to make a film inside three hours, starting with storyboarding and set-making.

Their footage will then be edited together by Paul – and they can keep the final cut.

Prices starts at £20. Visit tinyurl.com/y7dhpkzj.