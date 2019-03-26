Dance school’s music extravaganza

A LOCAL dance school has produced their own musical extravaganza.

With 50 students taking part, the show has been choreographed by the Identical School of Dance.

Named Believe, the performance includes a variety of well-known songs from many different popular musicals, such as Annie, The Greatest Showman and The Lion King.

The dance show will be held at the New Theatre Royal on April 7 and tickets can be purchased from the theatre’s website. The Identical School of Dance is a dance school for children and adults with disabilities.