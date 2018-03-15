Dancers actively raise money for bone charity

Have your say

IN A bid to encourage people to keep active, a dance club held a charity tea dance.

PP Dance Club in Portsmouth, run by Pauline and Roger Wheeler held a tea dance at the Newtown House Hotel, Hayling Island and raised £640 for the National Osteoporosis Society and the Rheumatology Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Pauline said: ‘I was very pleased with the afternoon.

‘Sixty people all dressed in their ‘Sunday best’ came for a very enjoyable afternoon of Ballroom, Latin-American and modern sequence dancing with raffle and afternoon high tea and the atmosphere was relaxed and friendly.’

The pair recently visited Buckingham Palace, and appeared on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.