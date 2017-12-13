Dancers pick up gold medals at worldwide event

A DANCE troupe has scooped a top award in a world competition.

Dancers in the Movement Initiative, a charity which aims to nurture the drive and passion for dance in Portsmouth, won three gold medals and two bronze medals at The World Hip Hop Championships.

Dancers celebrate

The event was attended by more than 3,000 dancers from all over Europe, Canada, Korea and South Africa.

Forty-one dancers performed with the charity with 19 dancers aged 10 to 15 in the Young Dream Chasers claiming a gold medal, five dancers aged 13 to 15 in the Young Lions claiming another and seven dancers who formed Good Vibes, aged 16 to 23 grabbing a bronze to top it all off.

Dancers from Portsmouth also attended the World of Dance London competition and earned themselves the title of Junior UK Champions.

The World of Dance UK competition was held in south London and saw 16 teams from all over the UK battle it out for the chance to be crowned champions.

Gareth Smith, CEO of the Movement Initiative, said: ‘It’s a fantastic end to what has been a phenomenal competition season for our academy.

‘The charity is going from strength to strength and the investment and hard work that is being applied is paying dividends.’