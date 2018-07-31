Dangerous Lee-on-the-Solent dog owner in court after attack 

A DOG owner from Lee-on-the-Solent admitted her Jack Russell and Staffordshire Terrier were dangerously out of control after it attacked another dog and a man.

Leeane Park, 47, of Skipper Way, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to two charges of having her dogs out of control and causing injury following the incident down her road in May.

The frenzied attack by Park’s dogs saw them set upon a Schnauzer at around 11pm before owner Christopher Widdop tried to defend his pooch – resulting in him getting bitten.

‘The dogs came round the corner off their leads before setting upon the schnauzer ferociously. The owner was then fighting to try and get the dogs off when he was bitten on the hand. the incident left him shocked by the aggressiveness of the attack,’ prosecutor Andrew Newman said.

The court heard the dogs were meant to be on leads and muzzled after previous similar incidents resulted in Park being slapped with dog behaviour contracts which she had ignored.

On those occasions the dogs had attacked a 12-year-old and seven-year-old as well as an Amazon delivery man who got his fingers bitten through the letterbox.

Defending, Lian Webster-Martin said the episode had been ‘extremely difficult’ for a tearful Park.

Park will now be sentenced on August 31 at Portsmouth Crown Court after magistrates decided their powers were insufficient. She was granted unconditional bail.