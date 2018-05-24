DANIEL HARMAN: The fundamental message of love

The lead pastor at City Life Church, Baffins on the royal wedding sermon that everyone’s talking about.

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely loved the royal wedding, and in particular the powerful sermon on the power of love by Bishop Michael Curry.

It was personal, passionate, and extremely purposeful. While there’s been a lot of mixed views about the address, it certainly added some spice to the occasion and made people think about love in a refreshing way.

Regardless of your beliefs or doubts, I think we’d all agree that the world would be a much better place if we each embraced the mission to carry the message of love into all spheres of life.

There would certainly be a lot less pain, brokenness and dysfunction; and a lot more peace, healing and harmony.

The speech clearly had a touch of Martin Luther King’s I have a dream speech when he invited us to use our imagination to ponder the possibilities of intentionally choosing to love...‘When love is the way, we actually treat each other like we are actually family. When love is the way, we know that God is the source of us all. And we are brothers and sisters, children of God. My brothers and sisters, that’s a new Heaven, a new Earth, a new world, a new human family.’

Can you imagine how honoured you’d have felt to have been one of those invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding?

Apparently only 600 people were invited to the ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, while a big chunk of the world’s population tuned-in to watch on television.

You might think that Bishop Michael’s sermon was unique. It was actually a chance for the world to see the sort of message that is shared on a weekly basis at churches across our city and all around the world.

Churches can vary in their flavour and style, but the fundamental message of love demonstrated through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ remains the same.

If you’re not already connected with a church, I’d love to extend an invitation to you today on behalf of someone I believe to be the Ultimate Royal.

Why not visit some of Portsmouth’s congregations over the coming weeks and hopefully you’ll find it will encourage and inspire you as much as the Bishop Michael Curry did me?

City Life Church is in Tangier Road, Baffins.

Go to myCLC.org.uk.