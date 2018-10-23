A mum has made a heartfelt appeal for all drivers to think twice before overtaking after she and her teenage daughter were almost wiped out by a lorry.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows Kim Lovelace having to take evasive action to avoid an oncoming lorry on the A16 last week.

The near miss on the A16 caught on dashcam

And now Ms Lovelace, who lives with daughter Mary, 13, in Old Leake, has told how she burst into tears in the aftermath of the incident as she realised how close they had come to a horrific accident.

The heart-stopping footage was shared on the ‘Idiot Drivers in Lincolnshire and the UK’ Facebook page.

It shows the vehicle the dashcam is in is travelling at more than 50mph as the lorry overtakes it, and the oncoming headlights of Kim’s car approaching in the same lane as the overtaking lorry.

Ms Lovelace has nowhere to go, and the video shows how close the lorry comes to ploughing into her before she is able to swerve onto the verge at the side of the road and emerge on the other side of the lorry.

The video shows her car almost touching the HGV as it emerges.

‘My heart was in my mouth’

She recalls: “As I came around the bend, I could see two sets of lorry head lights coming towards me on either side of the road. I immediately took my foot off the accelerator. I was travelling at 60mph at the time.

‘I realised the lorry wasn’t past the other lorry enough to get in on time so I started to brake and then realised I’d still have to pull into the verge to give it enough room to pass.

‘It passed so closely that I had no time to identify any details of the lorry or trailer. My heart was in my mouth. I grabbed my daughter on her leg and was just in total shock for a few seconds, and then I burst into tears.

‘My little Fiat 500 would not have stood a chance against a lorry.’